Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTE. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

