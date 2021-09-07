Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.80 ($95.06).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €66.69 and a 200-day moving average of €68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

