Barclays Upgrades Methanex (TSE:MX) to Buy

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.67.

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.44. 219,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,431. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.01. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$28.53 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

