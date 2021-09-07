Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,095 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.