Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 334 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

