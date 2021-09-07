Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 274 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $174.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average is $150.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

