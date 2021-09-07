Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $578,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

