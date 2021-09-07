Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

