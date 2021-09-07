Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 477 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $208.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.