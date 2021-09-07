Axis DeFi Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $588,765.66 and approximately $48,941.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00743610 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

