Aviva PLC Has $10.49 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 891.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $42,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 63,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,798. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

