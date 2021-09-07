Aviva PLC Has $10.49 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 891.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $42,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TTD traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 63,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,798. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
