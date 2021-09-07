Aviva PLC Has $10.39 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. 100,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

