Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waters by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 101,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Waters by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $421.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.63 and a 200 day moving average of $332.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $424.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

