Aviva PLC Acquires 6,505 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. 100,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

