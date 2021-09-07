Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 85,842 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,842 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,158,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,028,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BBJP traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,645 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.