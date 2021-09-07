Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.78. 86,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.70 and its 200 day moving average is $262.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

