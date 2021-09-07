Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 89,059 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 89,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $1,927,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 27,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

