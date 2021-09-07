Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Reduced by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,397. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

