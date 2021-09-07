Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $6.78 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.82.

NYSE:ACB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

