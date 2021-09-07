Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.64

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 279,703 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atlas by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

