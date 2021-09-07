Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACBI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 104,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $485.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

