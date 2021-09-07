Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ASTE stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

