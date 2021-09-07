Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

