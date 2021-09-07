Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

