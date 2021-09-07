Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $204,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

