Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

AGZ opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.45.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

