Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 44,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $225.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

