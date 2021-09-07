Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 217.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 218,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $7,368,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.