Arizona State Retirement System Sells 796 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 321.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in AAON by 38.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.