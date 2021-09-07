Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,178 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

