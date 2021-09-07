Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RRR. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

