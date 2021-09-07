Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 10.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVIS stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 3.93. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

