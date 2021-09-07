Argon Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $651,651.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argon has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.93 or 0.07543482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.60 or 0.99766932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00885964 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 70,326,326 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

