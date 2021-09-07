Argent Trust Co Sells 1,602 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.18. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

