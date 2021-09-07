Argent Trust Co Purchases 3,233 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

