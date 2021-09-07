Argent Trust Co Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $447.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.07 and its 200 day moving average is $390.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $454.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

