Argent Trust Co Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $466.04 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $468.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $367.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

