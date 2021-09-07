Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.35.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $413.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.83. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

