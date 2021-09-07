Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 898 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

