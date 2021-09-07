Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,376 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 127,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 77,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $63.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28.

