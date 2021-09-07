Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

NYSE MGP opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

