Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $191.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

