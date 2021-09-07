Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

