Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.