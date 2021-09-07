Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.