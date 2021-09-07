Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce $9.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. 2,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.17.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

