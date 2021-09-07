ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, ARAW has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $34,019.92 and $1,604.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00017663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00152961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.43 or 0.00766996 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

