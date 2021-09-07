Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 48.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,715,000 after buying an additional 424,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

