Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $149.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

