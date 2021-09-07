Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

